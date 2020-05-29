NWK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,634 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.2% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,404 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,733. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $295.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.81.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total value of $26,751,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,036 shares in the company, valued at $18,435,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

