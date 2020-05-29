NWK Group Inc. Buys 137 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for 1.9% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,556 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,050,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 83.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 732,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,027,000 after purchasing an additional 116,787 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

PAYC stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.36. The stock had a trading volume of 596,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,302. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total value of $256,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 427,565 shares of company stock worth $114,411,061. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

