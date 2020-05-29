NWK Group Inc. Buys 191 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 35.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,603 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,521,000 after buying an additional 1,062,497 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,203,000 after buying an additional 409,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,227,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,264,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,647,000 after buying an additional 259,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,679. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.24. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $50,013,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $899,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.