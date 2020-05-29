NWK Group Inc. Buys 21,496 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12,570.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 2.7% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $7.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.88. 15,547,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.17 and its 200-day moving average is $166.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.26.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,288,479.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,847,407.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,754 shares of company stock valued at $64,065,161 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.