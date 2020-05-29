NWK Group Inc. Buys 401 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7,516.7% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 587,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,811. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70.

