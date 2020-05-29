NWK Group Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,111,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $74,343,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.65.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,575,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.05. 47,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,353. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.31. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

