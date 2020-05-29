NWK Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,796,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at $16,313,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 898.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BOX news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,914. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.21. Box Inc has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 591.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

