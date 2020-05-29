NWK Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 371.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,158,000 after purchasing an additional 142,670 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 37,751 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $228,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 24,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $2,671,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,170 shares of company stock worth $7,189,086. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,038. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $113.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.70%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.