NWK Group Inc. Cuts Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

NWK Group Inc. cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 56.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

TDOC stock traded up $6.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,369. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $203.85. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.76 and a 200 day moving average of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,415.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,252 shares of company stock worth $35,286,838. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

