NWK Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NWK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 34,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,458,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,551,962. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

