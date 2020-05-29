NWK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

NWK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,369 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,126.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra dropped their price target on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,100. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

