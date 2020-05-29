NWK Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 2.6% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,865,000 after purchasing an additional 210,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 887,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total value of $372,039.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $162,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,723.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,408 shares of company stock valued at $19,292,579 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.81. 23,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,127. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.90. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.