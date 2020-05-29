NWK Group Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 23.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded up $10.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,413. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $327.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.07.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 15,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $4,530,340.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,116 shares in the company, valued at $142,625,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,131,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,781 shares of company stock valued at $120,285,565 over the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

