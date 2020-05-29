NWK Group Inc. Has $135,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,789.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 196,013 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,789,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,062,000 after buying an additional 287,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,707. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91.

