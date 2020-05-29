NWK Group Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $14.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,432.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,166. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,317.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,334.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $968.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

