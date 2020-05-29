NWK Group Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises 2.5% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,916 shares of company stock worth $132,896,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $13.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,009. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $291.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

