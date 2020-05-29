NWK Group Inc. Has $284,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after buying an additional 602,047 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,479,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after buying an additional 421,963 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,386. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

