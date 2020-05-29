NWK Group Inc. Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.6% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3,316.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,984 shares of company stock worth $8,502,863. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $5.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $577.87. The company had a trading volume of 364,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $522.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.