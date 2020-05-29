NWK Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,643 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,517,000 after purchasing an additional 966,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 959,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,635,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 823,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 562,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. 1,158,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.02. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FND. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 1,238 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $66,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $4,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,998,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,604,531 shares of company stock valued at $283,209,697. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

