NWK Group Inc. Purchases 139 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $5.69 on Friday, reaching $289.56. 730,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,359. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.15. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

