NWK Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.9% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $303.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.30. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

