NWK Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Five9 makes up approximately 1.9% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Five9 by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Five9 by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Five9 by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $2,327,000.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $223,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,408,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $84,719.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,974.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,612 shares of company stock worth $13,887,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $102.40. The company had a trading volume of 530,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,870. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.98. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -599.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

