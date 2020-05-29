NWK Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NWK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,372,000 after buying an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,807,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $305.08. 4,451,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,882,349. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

