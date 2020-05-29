NWK Group Inc. Sells 537 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NWK Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,257,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,953 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4,472.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,266,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.78.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

