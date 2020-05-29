NWK Group Inc. Sells 583 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

NWK Group Inc. lessened its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,890,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,788,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,505,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,626,000 after buying an additional 1,103,898 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,172.0% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after buying an additional 996,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,050.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 760,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after buying an additional 694,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,650. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01.

