NWK Group Inc. Takes $2.83 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.4% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.38.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.28 on Friday, hitting $205.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,442,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,129,196. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $506.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

