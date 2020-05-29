NWK Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NWK Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

VEU traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.86. 745,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,389,405. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

