Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Trading Down 26.9%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)’s share price traded down 26.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $9.20, 1,963,859 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 402% from the average session volume of 391,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial cut Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $319.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($3.06). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $106.63 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 118.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 100.2% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

