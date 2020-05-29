ODUWA Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market cap of $278,484.56 and $60,274.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028348 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000293 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016264 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,442.06 or 1.00240456 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00071689 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.