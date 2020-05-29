OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,577 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Walt Disney by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 89,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 35,252 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $4.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.76. 15,739,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,929,296. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $210.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Cfra dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Imperial Capital downgraded Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

