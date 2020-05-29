Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s (OLLI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $82.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.94.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.19. 3,934,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,973. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,271.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
See Also: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.