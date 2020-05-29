Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s (OLLI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $82.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.94.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.19. 3,934,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,973. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,271.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

