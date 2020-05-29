On The Beach Group’s (OTB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

OTB has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 465.83 ($6.13).

Get On The Beach Group alerts:

OTB stock traded down GBX 36.50 ($0.48) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 278.50 ($3.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. On The Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 112.60 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $408.23 million and a P/E ratio of 24.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 260.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 354.87.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for On The Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On The Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.