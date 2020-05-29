Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading Down 12.5%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s share price was down 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.30, approximately 1,687,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,161,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONCY shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

