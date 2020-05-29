One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 165,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,312. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

