One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,149 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 9.3% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 66,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.46. 3,679,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.43.

