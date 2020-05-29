One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 762 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,901. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.37.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

