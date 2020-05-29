One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.6% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.86. 9,701,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,100,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,495. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

