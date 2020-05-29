Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.68.

NYSE QSR traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.36. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 17.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 230,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,714 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,833,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2,899.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 180,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $131,621,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

