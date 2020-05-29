Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,211 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.95. 681,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,065,686. The stock has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

