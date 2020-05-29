ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

IX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ORIX from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORIX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of IX stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ORIX has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,380,000 after buying an additional 75,152 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 39.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

