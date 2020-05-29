Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,902 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,762. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average is $72.40. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

ORA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

