OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $99.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in OSI Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in OSI Systems by 80.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,803. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.67. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

