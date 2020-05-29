Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pentair’s first-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The company has withdrawn the current-year financial guidance on uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak and expects significant demand softness across most of its businesses in the current year. Moreover, inflated material costs are likely to hurt margins in the forthcoming quarters. Nevertheless, the company is likely to benefit from restructuring initiatives, innovations, productivity improvement, price hikes and efforts to lower debt level. Plans to expand in the areas of pool and residential and commercial water treatment through acquisitions will act as a catalyst. Cost-reduction initiatives, introduction of products, investments in technology upgrades, and digital-marketing campaigns will also drive growth.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PNR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 87,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

