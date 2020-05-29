Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.73 and last traded at $37.71, 707,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 607,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

PETS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $713.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,834 shares of company stock worth $1,374,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Petmed Express by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Petmed Express in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Petmed Express by 2,152.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Petmed Express by 41.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Petmed Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.