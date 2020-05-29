Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Increased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 34,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. 1,025,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,551,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

