Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.96. 1,816,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,488. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 116.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

