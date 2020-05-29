Pi Financial Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)

Pi Financial reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGC. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.30 to $15.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Laurentian raised Canopy Growth to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.64.

NYSE:CGC traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.42. 24,044,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204,199. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,497,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

