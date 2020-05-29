PIBBLE Trading Up 40.2% Over Last Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 57.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $223,150.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.20 or 0.02017585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00179770 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00047270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,637,103,480 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

