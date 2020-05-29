Pillar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,526.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. Pillar has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $12,526.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.10 or 0.05347273 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00055289 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003314 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010616 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

