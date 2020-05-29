Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 153,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Independence Realty Trust comprises 3.6% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Independence Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,228.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 45,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,811. The company has a market capitalization of $943.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.